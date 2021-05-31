Epsilon Energy's (NASDAQ:EPSN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Epsilon Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$4.8m ÷ (US$90m - US$4.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Epsilon Energy has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 7.1%.

NasdaqGM:EPSN Return on Capital Employed May 31st 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Epsilon Energy's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Epsilon Energy's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Epsilon Energy Tell Us?

Shareholders will be relieved that Epsilon Energy has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 5.6% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Epsilon Energy has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 5.3%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line On Epsilon Energy's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Epsilon Energy has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 18% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

