Epsilon Energy Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Epsilon Energy Ltd. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, highlighting production, revenues, and shareholder returns.

Quiver AI Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a decline in overall production and revenues compared to 2023. In 2024, gas production dropped by 26%, while oil and NGL production saw slight decreases. Revenue from gas was $10.8 million (down 27%), compared to $13.7 million from oil (up significantly) and $1.5 million from NGLs (up 51%). The company's total revenues reached $31.5 million, reflecting a modest 3% increase from the previous year. Epsilon's CEO, Jason Stabell, highlighted the challenges faced in the natural gas market, including curtailed production due to low prices, yet noted a significant resurgence in gas production in early 2025. Epsilon also focused on diversifying its asset portfolio, notably through new developments in Texas and a joint venture in Alberta. Shareholder returns totaled $7.3 million for the year, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its investors while maintaining a robust capital position for future growth.

Potential Positives

Full Year 2024 revenues increased to $31.5 million, demonstrating a 3% growth compared to 2023, indicating the company's resilience despite challenging market conditions.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was recorded at $17.6 million, reflecting a strong operational performance with a 43% increase in the fourth quarter QoQ, showcasing efficient cost management and recovery strategies.

The company successfully returned $7.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, which underlines its commitment to shareholder value even in a tough market environment.

Proved reserves increased by 20% year over year, indicating successful acquisition and development strategies that enhance Epsilon’s asset base and future production potential.

Potential Negatives

Significant decline in NRI production across all categories, with a 26% decrease in gas production and 186% drop in oil production year-over-year, indicating potential operational challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7% year-over-year, reflecting reduced profitability amidst challenging market conditions.

Cash and short-term investments dropped by 79% from the previous year, raising concerns about the company's liquidity position and financial stability.

FAQ

What were Epsilon Energy's key financial highlights for Q4 2024?

Epsilon reported $31.5 million in revenues, with notable declines in gas production and significant shareholder returns totaling $7.3 million.

How did Epsilon's natural gas production change in 2024?

Natural gas production decreased by 26% year-over-year, with curtailments impacting overall performance during the year.

What is Epsilon's strategic focus for growth in 2025?

Epsilon plans to increase its natural gas production and explore development opportunities in Texas and Alberta, anticipating a strong year.

How did Epsilon perform regarding shareholder returns in 2024?

The company returned $7.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating commitment to shareholder value.

What new developments did Epsilon see in its reserves?

Epsilon's proved reserves increased by 20% year-over-year, reflecting successful revisions and strategic acquisitions in Texas and Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EPSN Insider Trading Activity

$EPSN insiders have traded $EPSN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON STABELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 74,000 shares for an estimated $373,700

ANDREW WILLIAMSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $252,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EPSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $EPSN stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“



Epsilon



” or the “



Company



”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.









Full Year and Q4 2024 Highlights







:

















Epsilon - Full Year 2024 & Q4 2024

























2024









2023









Q4 2024









Q3 2024









YoY%









QoQ%











NRI Production





































Gas





MMcf





6,142





8,340





1,765





1,304







-26%









35





%











Oil





Mbbl





187





65





52





53







186





%









-3%











NGL





Mbbl





69





39





17





17







78





%









-2%











Total





Mmcfe





7,676





8,965





2,176





1,727







-14%









26





%















































Revenues





$M

































Gas









10,786





14,864





3,958





1,904







-27%









108





%











Oil









13,731





5,091





3,537





3,965







170





%









-11%











NGL









1,482





984





385





335







51





%









15





%











Midstream



1











5,524





9,791





1,060





1,084







-44%









-2%











Total









31,523





30,730





8,940





7,288







3





%









23





%















































Realized Prices



2







































Gas





$/Mcf





1.76





1.78





2.24





1.46







-1%









54





%











Oil





$/Bbl





73.61





77.96





68.38





74.27







-6%









-8%











NGL





$/Bbl





21.41





25.29





22.98





19.56







-15%









17





%















































Adj. EBITDA





$M





17,578





18,828





5,335





3,744







-7%









43





%















































Cash + STI



3







$M





6,990





32,649





6,990





8,775







-79%









-20%















































Capex



4







$M





34,887





22,038





3,804





3,908







58





%









-3%

















































1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon

















2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations

















3) Includes restricted cash balance













4) Includes acquisitions















The Company returned $7.3 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2024.







$5.5 million through the quarterly dividends



$5.5 million through the quarterly dividends



$1.8 million through the repurchase of 373,700 shares at an average price of $4.88 per share







Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we expected, the challenging natural gas environment continued in 2024, Marcellus net wellhead prices were below $2 per Mcf for the year and a meaningful portion (est. 20-25%) of our production for the year was curtailed. This also impacted our midstream business and led to lower throughput volumes for the Auburn Gas Gathering System. We were fully aligned with the operator to hold these reserves back for a better pricing environment, and we are now seeing curtailed volumes, alongside delayed volumes from new wells, back online in the first quarter of 2025. These volumes started to ramp in the fourth quarter, but we are now producing 75% more natural gas in the Marcellus than our 2024 average net daily volumes, into a much improved gas price environment.





We continued to invest in our Texas assets during the year, where we now have 7 gross producing wells, all performing better than or as expected, and approximately 14,000 gross undeveloped acres holding up to 40 gross undeveloped 2-mile locations, in the heart of the ascendant Barnett play. We expect development activity to resume there in the second half of 2025. As mentioned last year, this project successfully diversified our commodity mix and provides optionality for multi-year capital allocation.





In the fourth quarter, we entered into a JV in Alberta with a reputable US sponsor-backed operator. This met our criteria of low entry cost, drill-bit focused, large inventory runway, capable operator and attractive well economics. We are excited about the opportunity as it covers over 30,000 gross acres where the well returns screen attractive on productivity, drilling and completion cost structure, and royalty regime. We have drilled and completed the first two wells and expect to discuss those initial results soon.





During the year we continued our track record of shareholder returns with the fixed quarterly dividend and opportunistic share repurchases.





With growing cash flows and over $50 million in available liquidity, the Company is in a strong position to continue to execute on drilling activity and opportunistic deal-making while still returning cash to shareholders.





We are setup for a strong year in 2025, and we expect material growth in production and cash flows.”









2024 Operations:









Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $34.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 58% increase year over year. Texas accounted for approximately 70% of the total, related to the acquisition of 3 gross (0.75 net) wells and 3,246 undeveloped acres in Q1 2024, and the development of 2 gross (0.5 net) wells in Q2 & Q3 2024. Pennsylvania accounted for 15% of the total, primarily related to the completion of 10 gross (0.8 net) wells during the year. The remainder was primarily related to the drilling of 4 gross (1.5 net) wells in Alberta.





The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 36.9 Bcf gross natural gas volumes during the year, or 101 MMcf/d.









Reserves:









The Company has received the year-end 2024 third party reserves report completed by the engineering firm DeGolyer & MacNaughton. The table below summarizes the report.























































































































Epsilon Net Year End Reserves































































































































12/31/2023









12/31/2024









YoY Change

















Oil





NGL





Gas





Total









Oil





NGL





Gas





Total









Oil





NGL





Gas





Total





Total

















Mbbl





Mbbl





MMcf





Mmcfe









Mbbl





Mbbl





MMcf





Mmcfe









Mbbl





Mbbl





MMcf





Mmcfe





%









Proved Developed









272









249









47,555









50,681













847









490









56,851









64,872













575









241









9,296









14,191









28





%









Proved Undeveloped









69









134









18,361









19,581













725









387









12,550









19,225













656









253









(5,811





)





(356





)





-2





%











Total Proved













341













383













65,916













70,262

















1,572













877













69,401













84,097

















1,231













494













3,485













13,835













20









%

























































































































Total Probable











354









437









156,730









161,474













380









384









137,906









142,487













26









(53





)





(18,824





)





(18,987





)





-12





%























































































































Total Proved + Probable













695













820













222,646













231,736

















1,952













1,261













207,307













226,584

















1,257













441













(15,339









)









(5,152









)









-2









%















As shown in the table above, Company Proved reserves increased 20% year over year. Produced volumes accounted for an 11% decrease, offset by revisions to prior estimates (+14%) and acquisitions and development activity during the year (+16%). Company Probable reserves decreased 12% year over year.





The primary drivers for the positive revisions were (1) changes to the development plan in PA (as provided by the operator), moving Probable reserves to Proved, (2) Proved reserves acquisitions in Texas, and (3) development activity in Texas adding Proved undeveloped reserves.





The majority of the Company’s inventory in Texas is not included in the reserve report, due to no offset producing wells. The Company believes the unaccounted-for inventory is comparable to the existing wells in the project and expects to add meaningful reserves in Texas with incremental development.







Current Hedge Book:













Hedge Book

























































Trade Date









Product









Structure









Ref









Contract Start













Contract End













Price / Strike

















Outstanding









Metric











01/14/2025





Crude Oil





Swap





NYMEX WTI CMA





04/01/2025









09/30/2025









$72.35









(14,900.00





)





BBL









01/07/2025





Crude Oil





Swap





NYMEX WTI CMA





04/01/2025









12/31/2025









$70.20









(24,600.00





)





BBL









12/30/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









$3.49









(214,000.00





)





MMBTU









12/30/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





Tenn Z4 300L Basis





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









-$0.94









(214,000.00





)





MMBTU









11/21/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









$3.23









(321,000.00





)





MMBTU









11/21/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





Tenn Z4 300L Basis





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









-$0.93









(321,000.00





)





MMBTU









11/20/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









$3.16









(214,000.00





)





MMBTU









11/20/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





Tenn Z4 300L Basis





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









-$0.89









(214,000.00





)





MMBTU









11/13/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









$3.08









(535,000.00





)





MMBTU









11/13/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





Tenn Z4 300L Basis





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









-$0.89









(535,000.00





)





MMBTU









10/07/2024





Crude Oil





Swap





NYMEX WTI CMA





04/01/2025









06/30/2025









$72.00









(7,500.00





)





BBL









10/02/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









$3.23









(535,000.00





)





MMBTU









10/02/2024





Natural Gas





Swap





Tenn Z4 300L Basis





04/01/2025









10/31/2025









-$1.04









(535,000.00





)





MMBTU









02/26/2024





Crude Oil





Swap





NYMEX WTI CMA





03/01/2025









03/01/2025









$74.34









(4,389.00





)





BBL















Earning’s Call:







The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).





Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy 2024 Year End Earnings Conference Call.”





A webcast can be viewed at:



https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lEJXH1I5



. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (



www.epsilonenergyltd.com



) following the call.









About Epsilon









Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.









Contact Information:









281-670-0002





Jason Stabell





Chief Executive Officer







Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com







Andrew Williamson





Chief Financial Officer







Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com





















EPSILON ENERGY LTD.









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations











(All amounts stated in US$)























































Year ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Revenues from contracts with customers:



































Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue









$





25,998,712













$





20,939,221













Gas gathering and compression revenue













5,524,063

















9,790,531













Total revenue













31,522,775

















30,729,752















































Operating costs and expenses:



































Lease operating expenses













7,264,824

















6,405,281













Gathering system operating expenses













2,265,190

















2,459,694













Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion













10,185,119

















7,685,084













Impairment expense













1,450,076

















—













Loss on sale of oil and gas properties













—

















1,449,871













General and administrative expenses:

































Stock based compensation expense













1,244,416

















1,018,262













Other general and administrative expenses













5,688,714

















6,293,234













Total operating costs and expenses













28,098,339

















25,311,426















Operating income















3,424,436

















5,418,326















































Other income (expense):



































Interest income













493,277

















1,673,241













Interest expense













(46,400





)













(80,379





)









(Loss) gain on derivative contracts













(391,147





)













3,130,055













Other income













76,727

















4,357













Other income, net













132,457

















4,727,274















































Net income before income tax expense















3,556,893

















10,145,600













Income tax expense













1,629,093

















3,200,447















NET INCOME











$





1,927,800













$





6,945,153













Currency translation adjustments













262,588

















(3,872





)









Unrealized (loss) gain on securities













(1,598





)













1,598















NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME











$





2,188,790













$





6,942,879















































Net income per share, basic











$





0.09













$





0.31















Net income per share, diluted











$





0.09













$





0.31















Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic















21,930,277

















22,496,772















Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted















21,930,277

















22,511,647























EPSILON ENERGY LTD.









Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(All amounts stated in US$)























































December 31,













December 31,





















2024

















2023

















ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





6,519,793













$





13,403,628













Accounts receivable













5,843,722

















6,015,448













Short term investments













—

















18,775,106













Fair value of derivatives













—

















1,219,025













Prepaid income taxes













975,963

















952,301













Other current assets













792,041

















763,288













Total current assets













14,131,519

















41,128,796















Non-current assets





































Property and equipment:



































Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method

































Proved properties













191,349,210

















160,263,511













Unproved properties













28,364,186

















25,504,873













Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment













(122,751,395





)













(113,708,210





)









Total oil and gas properties, net













96,962,001

















72,060,174













Gathering system













43,116,371

















42,738,273













Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment













(36,449,511





)













(35,539,996





)









Total gathering system, net













6,666,860

















7,198,277













Land













637,764

















637,764













Buildings and other property and equipment, net













259,335

















291,807













Total property and equipment, net













104,525,960

















80,188,022















Other assets:



































Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term













344,589

















441,987













Restricted cash













470,000

















470,000













Prepaid drilling costs













982,717

















1,813,808













Total non-current assets













106,323,266

















82,913,817















Total assets











$





120,454,785













$





124,042,613















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Current liabilities



































Accounts payable trade









$





2,334,732













$





3,149,371













Gathering fees payable













997,016

















1,136,237













Royalties payable













1,400,976

















1,422,898













Accrued capital expenditures













572,079

















696,761













Accrued compensation













695,018

















636,295













Other accrued liabilities













371,503

















649,037













Fair value of derivatives













487,548

















118,770













Operating lease liabilities













121,135

















86,473













Total current liabilities













6,980,007

















7,895,842















Non-current liabilities



































Asset retirement obligations













3,652,296

















3,502,952













Deferred income taxes













12,738,577

















11,553,943













Operating lease liabilities, long term













355,776

















476,911













Total non-current liabilities













16,746,649

















15,533,806















Total liabilities















23,726,656

















23,429,648















Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)





































Shareholders' equity



































Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding













—

















—













Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,008,766 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 22,222,722 issued and 22,151,848 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023













116,081,031

















118,272,565













Treasury shares, at cost, 0 at December 31, 2024 and 70,874 at December 31, 2023













—

















(360,326





)









Additional paid-in capital













12,118,907

















10,874,491













Accumulated deficit













(41,505,076





)













(37,946,042





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













10,033,267

















9,772,277













Total shareholders' equity













96,728,129

















100,612,965















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$





120,454,785













$





124,042,613



























EPSILON ENERGY LTD.









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(All amounts stated in US$)























































Year ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net income









$





1,927,800













$





6,945,153













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion













10,185,119

















7,685,084













Impairment expense













1,450,076

















—













Accretion of discount on available for sale securities













(297,637





)













(836,528





)









Loss on sale of oil and gas properties













—

















1,449,871













Gain (loss) on derivative contracts













391,147

















(3,130,055





)









Settlement received on derivative contracts













1,196,656

















3,251,890













Settlement of asset retirement obligation













(88,992





)













(509,802





)









Stock-based compensation expense













1,244,416

















1,018,262













Deferred income tax expense













1,184,634

















936,549













Changes in assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













171,726

















1,185,938













Prepaid income taxes













(23,662





)













187,793













Other assets and liabilities













(17,828





)













126,347













Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities













(493,176





)













(122,203





)











Net cash provided by operating activities















16,830,279

















18,188,299















Cash flows from investing activities:



































Additions to unproved oil and gas properties













(4,507,280





)













(8,136,442





)









Additions to proved oil and gas properties













(31,695,651





)













(10,377,642





)









Additions to gathering system properties













(341,452





)













(82,302





)









Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment













(16,513





)













(49,689





)









Purchases of short term investments - held to maturity













—

















(32,812,974





)









Purchases of short term investments - available for sale













(4,045,785





)













(11,988,982





)









Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity













6,743,178

















26,864,976













Proceeds from short term investments - available for sale













16,373,752

















—













Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties













—

















12,498













Prepaid drilling costs













831,091

















(1,813,808





)











Net cash used in investing activities















(16,658,660





)













(38,384,365





)











Cash flows from financing activities:



































Buyback of common shares













(1,831,208





)













(6,055,601





)









Exercise of stock options













—

















62,875













Dividends paid













(5,486,834





)













(5,600,655





)









Debt issuance costs













—

















(140,000





)











Net cash used in financing activities















(7,318,042





)













(11,733,381





)









Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













262,588

















(3,872





)









Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













(6,883,835





)













(31,933,319





)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period













13,873,628

















45,806,947















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period











$





6,989,793













$





13,873,628















































Supplemental cash flow disclosures:



































Income tax paid - federal









$





414,250













$





1,250,000













Income tax paid - state (PA)









$





—













$





182,000













Income tax (refund) paid - state (other)









$





(2,071





)









$





7,583













Interest paid









$





16,832













$





97,595















































Non-cash investing activities:



































Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$





(862,744





)









$





1,611,724













Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$





36,645













$





16,969













Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments









$





54,902













$





1,190,579



































Year ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Net income











$





1,927,800













$





6,945,153













Add Back:

































Interest income, net













(446,877





)













(1,592,862





)









Income tax expense













1,629,093

















3,200,447













Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion













10,185,119

















7,685,084













Impairment expense













1,450,076

















—













Stock based compensation expense













1,244,416

















1,018,262













Loss on sale of assets













—

















1,449,871













Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement













1,587,803

















121,835













Foreign currency translation loss













570

















(278





)











Adjusted EBITDA













$









17,578,000

















$









18,827,512



















Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (8) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.





Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.