Epsilon Energy Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Epsilon Energy Ltd. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, highlighting production, revenues, and shareholder returns.
Epsilon Energy Ltd. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a decline in overall production and revenues compared to 2023. In 2024, gas production dropped by 26%, while oil and NGL production saw slight decreases. Revenue from gas was $10.8 million (down 27%), compared to $13.7 million from oil (up significantly) and $1.5 million from NGLs (up 51%). The company's total revenues reached $31.5 million, reflecting a modest 3% increase from the previous year. Epsilon's CEO, Jason Stabell, highlighted the challenges faced in the natural gas market, including curtailed production due to low prices, yet noted a significant resurgence in gas production in early 2025. Epsilon also focused on diversifying its asset portfolio, notably through new developments in Texas and a joint venture in Alberta. Shareholder returns totaled $7.3 million for the year, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its investors while maintaining a robust capital position for future growth.
Potential Positives
- Full Year 2024 revenues increased to $31.5 million, demonstrating a 3% growth compared to 2023, indicating the company's resilience despite challenging market conditions.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the year was recorded at $17.6 million, reflecting a strong operational performance with a 43% increase in the fourth quarter QoQ, showcasing efficient cost management and recovery strategies.
- The company successfully returned $7.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, which underlines its commitment to shareholder value even in a tough market environment.
- Proved reserves increased by 20% year over year, indicating successful acquisition and development strategies that enhance Epsilon’s asset base and future production potential.
Potential Negatives
- Significant decline in NRI production across all categories, with a 26% decrease in gas production and 186% drop in oil production year-over-year, indicating potential operational challenges.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7% year-over-year, reflecting reduced profitability amidst challenging market conditions.
- Cash and short-term investments dropped by 79% from the previous year, raising concerns about the company's liquidity position and financial stability.
FAQ
What were Epsilon Energy's key financial highlights for Q4 2024?
Epsilon reported $31.5 million in revenues, with notable declines in gas production and significant shareholder returns totaling $7.3 million.
How did Epsilon's natural gas production change in 2024?
Natural gas production decreased by 26% year-over-year, with curtailments impacting overall performance during the year.
What is Epsilon's strategic focus for growth in 2025?
Epsilon plans to increase its natural gas production and explore development opportunities in Texas and Alberta, anticipating a strong year.
How did Epsilon perform regarding shareholder returns in 2024?
The company returned $7.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating commitment to shareholder value.
What new developments did Epsilon see in its reserves?
Epsilon's proved reserves increased by 20% year-over-year, reflecting successful revisions and strategic acquisitions in Texas and Pennsylvania.
$EPSN Insider Trading Activity
$EPSN insiders have traded $EPSN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON STABELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 74,000 shares for an estimated $373,700
- ANDREW WILLIAMSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $252,500
$EPSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $EPSN stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALO DURO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,329,107 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,788,567
- PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE removed 55,000 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,550
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 40,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,697
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 38,500 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,085
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 35,220 shares (+83.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,716
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,200
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 18,358 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,003
Full Release
HOUSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“
Epsilon
” or the “
Company
”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.
Full Year and Q4 2024 Highlights
:
Epsilon - Full Year 2024 & Q4 2024
2024
2023
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
YoY%
QoQ%
NRI Production
Gas
MMcf
6,142
8,340
1,765
1,304
-26%
35
%
Oil
Mbbl
187
65
52
53
186
%
-3%
NGL
Mbbl
69
39
17
17
78
%
-2%
Total
Mmcfe
7,676
8,965
2,176
1,727
-14%
26
%
Revenues
$M
Gas
10,786
14,864
3,958
1,904
-27%
108
%
Oil
13,731
5,091
3,537
3,965
170
%
-11%
NGL
1,482
984
385
335
51
%
15
%
Midstream
1
5,524
9,791
1,060
1,084
-44%
-2%
Total
31,523
30,730
8,940
7,288
3
%
23
%
Realized Prices
2
Gas
$/Mcf
1.76
1.78
2.24
1.46
-1%
54
%
Oil
$/Bbl
73.61
77.96
68.38
74.27
-6%
-8%
NGL
$/Bbl
21.41
25.29
22.98
19.56
-15%
17
%
Adj. EBITDA
$M
17,578
18,828
5,335
3,744
-7%
43
%
Cash + STI
3
$M
6,990
32,649
6,990
8,775
-79%
-20%
Capex
4
$M
34,887
22,038
3,804
3,908
58
%
-3%
1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations
3) Includes restricted cash balance
4) Includes acquisitions
The Company returned $7.3 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2024.
$5.5 million through the quarterly dividends
$1.8 million through the repurchase of 373,700 shares at an average price of $4.88 per share
Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we expected, the challenging natural gas environment continued in 2024, Marcellus net wellhead prices were below $2 per Mcf for the year and a meaningful portion (est. 20-25%) of our production for the year was curtailed. This also impacted our midstream business and led to lower throughput volumes for the Auburn Gas Gathering System. We were fully aligned with the operator to hold these reserves back for a better pricing environment, and we are now seeing curtailed volumes, alongside delayed volumes from new wells, back online in the first quarter of 2025. These volumes started to ramp in the fourth quarter, but we are now producing 75% more natural gas in the Marcellus than our 2024 average net daily volumes, into a much improved gas price environment.
We continued to invest in our Texas assets during the year, where we now have 7 gross producing wells, all performing better than or as expected, and approximately 14,000 gross undeveloped acres holding up to 40 gross undeveloped 2-mile locations, in the heart of the ascendant Barnett play. We expect development activity to resume there in the second half of 2025. As mentioned last year, this project successfully diversified our commodity mix and provides optionality for multi-year capital allocation.
In the fourth quarter, we entered into a JV in Alberta with a reputable US sponsor-backed operator. This met our criteria of low entry cost, drill-bit focused, large inventory runway, capable operator and attractive well economics. We are excited about the opportunity as it covers over 30,000 gross acres where the well returns screen attractive on productivity, drilling and completion cost structure, and royalty regime. We have drilled and completed the first two wells and expect to discuss those initial results soon.
During the year we continued our track record of shareholder returns with the fixed quarterly dividend and opportunistic share repurchases.
With growing cash flows and over $50 million in available liquidity, the Company is in a strong position to continue to execute on drilling activity and opportunistic deal-making while still returning cash to shareholders.
We are setup for a strong year in 2025, and we expect material growth in production and cash flows.”
2024 Operations:
Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $34.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 58% increase year over year. Texas accounted for approximately 70% of the total, related to the acquisition of 3 gross (0.75 net) wells and 3,246 undeveloped acres in Q1 2024, and the development of 2 gross (0.5 net) wells in Q2 & Q3 2024. Pennsylvania accounted for 15% of the total, primarily related to the completion of 10 gross (0.8 net) wells during the year. The remainder was primarily related to the drilling of 4 gross (1.5 net) wells in Alberta.
The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 36.9 Bcf gross natural gas volumes during the year, or 101 MMcf/d.
Reserves:
The Company has received the year-end 2024 third party reserves report completed by the engineering firm DeGolyer & MacNaughton. The table below summarizes the report.
Epsilon Net Year End Reserves
12/31/2023
12/31/2024
YoY Change
Oil
NGL
Gas
Total
Oil
NGL
Gas
Total
Oil
NGL
Gas
Total
Total
Mbbl
Mbbl
MMcf
Mmcfe
Mbbl
Mbbl
MMcf
Mmcfe
Mbbl
Mbbl
MMcf
Mmcfe
%
Proved Developed
272
249
47,555
50,681
847
490
56,851
64,872
575
241
9,296
14,191
28
%
Proved Undeveloped
69
134
18,361
19,581
725
387
12,550
19,225
656
253
(5,811
)
(356
)
-2
%
Total Proved
341
383
65,916
70,262
1,572
877
69,401
84,097
1,231
494
3,485
13,835
20
%
Total Probable
354
437
156,730
161,474
380
384
137,906
142,487
26
(53
)
(18,824
)
(18,987
)
-12
%
Total Proved + Probable
695
820
222,646
231,736
1,952
1,261
207,307
226,584
1,257
441
(15,339
)
(5,152
)
-2
%
As shown in the table above, Company Proved reserves increased 20% year over year. Produced volumes accounted for an 11% decrease, offset by revisions to prior estimates (+14%) and acquisitions and development activity during the year (+16%). Company Probable reserves decreased 12% year over year.
The primary drivers for the positive revisions were (1) changes to the development plan in PA (as provided by the operator), moving Probable reserves to Proved, (2) Proved reserves acquisitions in Texas, and (3) development activity in Texas adding Proved undeveloped reserves.
The majority of the Company’s inventory in Texas is not included in the reserve report, due to no offset producing wells. The Company believes the unaccounted-for inventory is comparable to the existing wells in the project and expects to add meaningful reserves in Texas with incremental development.
Current Hedge Book:
Hedge Book
Trade Date
Product
Structure
Ref
Contract Start
Contract End
Price / Strike
Outstanding
Metric
01/14/2025
Crude Oil
Swap
NYMEX WTI CMA
04/01/2025
09/30/2025
$72.35
(14,900.00
)
BBL
01/07/2025
Crude Oil
Swap
NYMEX WTI CMA
04/01/2025
12/31/2025
$70.20
(24,600.00
)
BBL
12/30/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
$3.49
(214,000.00
)
MMBTU
12/30/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
-$0.94
(214,000.00
)
MMBTU
11/21/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
$3.23
(321,000.00
)
MMBTU
11/21/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
-$0.93
(321,000.00
)
MMBTU
11/20/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
$3.16
(214,000.00
)
MMBTU
11/20/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
-$0.89
(214,000.00
)
MMBTU
11/13/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
$3.08
(535,000.00
)
MMBTU
11/13/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
-$0.89
(535,000.00
)
MMBTU
10/07/2024
Crude Oil
Swap
NYMEX WTI CMA
04/01/2025
06/30/2025
$72.00
(7,500.00
)
BBL
10/02/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
$3.23
(535,000.00
)
MMBTU
10/02/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025
10/31/2025
-$1.04
(535,000.00
)
MMBTU
02/26/2024
Crude Oil
Swap
NYMEX WTI CMA
03/01/2025
03/01/2025
$74.34
(4,389.00
)
BBL
Earning’s Call:
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).
Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy 2024 Year End Earnings Conference Call.”
A webcast can be viewed at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lEJXH1I5
. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (
www.epsilonenergyltd.com
) following the call.
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.
Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com
Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
Revenues from contracts with customers:
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue
$
25,998,712
$
20,939,221
Gas gathering and compression revenue
5,524,063
9,790,531
Total revenue
31,522,775
30,729,752
Operating costs and expenses:
Lease operating expenses
7,264,824
6,405,281
Gathering system operating expenses
2,265,190
2,459,694
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
10,185,119
7,685,084
Impairment expense
1,450,076
—
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
—
1,449,871
General and administrative expenses:
Stock based compensation expense
1,244,416
1,018,262
Other general and administrative expenses
5,688,714
6,293,234
Total operating costs and expenses
28,098,339
25,311,426
Operating income
3,424,436
5,418,326
Other income (expense):
Interest income
493,277
1,673,241
Interest expense
(46,400
)
(80,379
)
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts
(391,147
)
3,130,055
Other income
76,727
4,357
Other income, net
132,457
4,727,274
Net income before income tax expense
3,556,893
10,145,600
Income tax expense
1,629,093
3,200,447
NET INCOME
$
1,927,800
$
6,945,153
Currency translation adjustments
262,588
(3,872
)
Unrealized (loss) gain on securities
(1,598
)
1,598
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
2,188,790
$
6,942,879
Net income per share, basic
$
0.09
$
0.31
Net income per share, diluted
$
0.09
$
0.31
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic
21,930,277
22,496,772
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted
21,930,277
22,511,647
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,519,793
$
13,403,628
Accounts receivable
5,843,722
6,015,448
Short term investments
—
18,775,106
Fair value of derivatives
—
1,219,025
Prepaid income taxes
975,963
952,301
Other current assets
792,041
763,288
Total current assets
14,131,519
41,128,796
Non-current assets
Property and equipment:
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method
Proved properties
191,349,210
160,263,511
Unproved properties
28,364,186
25,504,873
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment
(122,751,395
)
(113,708,210
)
Total oil and gas properties, net
96,962,001
72,060,174
Gathering system
43,116,371
42,738,273
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment
(36,449,511
)
(35,539,996
)
Total gathering system, net
6,666,860
7,198,277
Land
637,764
637,764
Buildings and other property and equipment, net
259,335
291,807
Total property and equipment, net
104,525,960
80,188,022
Other assets:
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term
344,589
441,987
Restricted cash
470,000
470,000
Prepaid drilling costs
982,717
1,813,808
Total non-current assets
106,323,266
82,913,817
Total assets
$
120,454,785
$
124,042,613
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable trade
$
2,334,732
$
3,149,371
Gathering fees payable
997,016
1,136,237
Royalties payable
1,400,976
1,422,898
Accrued capital expenditures
572,079
696,761
Accrued compensation
695,018
636,295
Other accrued liabilities
371,503
649,037
Fair value of derivatives
487,548
118,770
Operating lease liabilities
121,135
86,473
Total current liabilities
6,980,007
7,895,842
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
3,652,296
3,502,952
Deferred income taxes
12,738,577
11,553,943
Operating lease liabilities, long term
355,776
476,911
Total non-current liabilities
16,746,649
15,533,806
Total liabilities
23,726,656
23,429,648
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
Shareholders' equity
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,008,766 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 22,222,722 issued and 22,151,848 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023
116,081,031
118,272,565
Treasury shares, at cost, 0 at December 31, 2024 and 70,874 at December 31, 2023
—
(360,326
)
Additional paid-in capital
12,118,907
10,874,491
Accumulated deficit
(41,505,076
)
(37,946,042
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
10,033,267
9,772,277
Total shareholders' equity
96,728,129
100,612,965
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
120,454,785
$
124,042,613
EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
1,927,800
$
6,945,153
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion
10,185,119
7,685,084
Impairment expense
1,450,076
—
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities
(297,637
)
(836,528
)
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
—
1,449,871
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts
391,147
(3,130,055
)
Settlement received on derivative contracts
1,196,656
3,251,890
Settlement of asset retirement obligation
(88,992
)
(509,802
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,244,416
1,018,262
Deferred income tax expense
1,184,634
936,549
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
171,726
1,185,938
Prepaid income taxes
(23,662
)
187,793
Other assets and liabilities
(17,828
)
126,347
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities
(493,176
)
(122,203
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
16,830,279
18,188,299
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties
(4,507,280
)
(8,136,442
)
Additions to proved oil and gas properties
(31,695,651
)
(10,377,642
)
Additions to gathering system properties
(341,452
)
(82,302
)
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment
(16,513
)
(49,689
)
Purchases of short term investments - held to maturity
—
(32,812,974
)
Purchases of short term investments - available for sale
(4,045,785
)
(11,988,982
)
Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity
6,743,178
26,864,976
Proceeds from short term investments - available for sale
16,373,752
—
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties
—
12,498
Prepaid drilling costs
831,091
(1,813,808
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,658,660
)
(38,384,365
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Buyback of common shares
(1,831,208
)
(6,055,601
)
Exercise of stock options
—
62,875
Dividends paid
(5,486,834
)
(5,600,655
)
Debt issuance costs
—
(140,000
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(7,318,042
)
(11,733,381
)
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
262,588
(3,872
)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(6,883,835
)
(31,933,319
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
13,873,628
45,806,947
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
6,989,793
$
13,873,628
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Income tax paid - federal
$
414,250
$
1,250,000
Income tax paid - state (PA)
$
—
$
182,000
Income tax (refund) paid - state (other)
$
(2,071
)
$
7,583
Interest paid
$
16,832
$
97,595
Non-cash investing activities:
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
(862,744
)
$
1,611,724
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
36,645
$
16,969
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments
$
54,902
$
1,190,579
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
Net income
$
1,927,800
$
6,945,153
Add Back:
Interest income, net
(446,877
)
(1,592,862
)
Income tax expense
1,629,093
3,200,447
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion
10,185,119
7,685,084
Impairment expense
1,450,076
—
Stock based compensation expense
1,244,416
1,018,262
Loss on sale of assets
—
1,449,871
Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement
1,587,803
121,835
Foreign currency translation loss
570
(278
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
17,578,000
$
18,827,512
Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (8) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.
Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
