Epsilon Energy Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

March 19, 2025 — 05:00 pm EDT

Epsilon Energy Ltd. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, highlighting production, revenues, and shareholder returns.

Quiver AI Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a decline in overall production and revenues compared to 2023. In 2024, gas production dropped by 26%, while oil and NGL production saw slight decreases. Revenue from gas was $10.8 million (down 27%), compared to $13.7 million from oil (up significantly) and $1.5 million from NGLs (up 51%). The company's total revenues reached $31.5 million, reflecting a modest 3% increase from the previous year. Epsilon's CEO, Jason Stabell, highlighted the challenges faced in the natural gas market, including curtailed production due to low prices, yet noted a significant resurgence in gas production in early 2025. Epsilon also focused on diversifying its asset portfolio, notably through new developments in Texas and a joint venture in Alberta. Shareholder returns totaled $7.3 million for the year, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its investors while maintaining a robust capital position for future growth.

Potential Positives

  • Full Year 2024 revenues increased to $31.5 million, demonstrating a 3% growth compared to 2023, indicating the company's resilience despite challenging market conditions.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the year was recorded at $17.6 million, reflecting a strong operational performance with a 43% increase in the fourth quarter QoQ, showcasing efficient cost management and recovery strategies.
  • The company successfully returned $7.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, which underlines its commitment to shareholder value even in a tough market environment.
  • Proved reserves increased by 20% year over year, indicating successful acquisition and development strategies that enhance Epsilon’s asset base and future production potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant decline in NRI production across all categories, with a 26% decrease in gas production and 186% drop in oil production year-over-year, indicating potential operational challenges.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7% year-over-year, reflecting reduced profitability amidst challenging market conditions.
  • Cash and short-term investments dropped by 79% from the previous year, raising concerns about the company's liquidity position and financial stability.

FAQ

What were Epsilon Energy's key financial highlights for Q4 2024?

Epsilon reported $31.5 million in revenues, with notable declines in gas production and significant shareholder returns totaling $7.3 million.

How did Epsilon's natural gas production change in 2024?

Natural gas production decreased by 26% year-over-year, with curtailments impacting overall performance during the year.

What is Epsilon's strategic focus for growth in 2025?

Epsilon plans to increase its natural gas production and explore development opportunities in Texas and Alberta, anticipating a strong year.

How did Epsilon perform regarding shareholder returns in 2024?

The company returned $7.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating commitment to shareholder value.

What new developments did Epsilon see in its reserves?

Epsilon's proved reserves increased by 20% year-over-year, reflecting successful revisions and strategic acquisitions in Texas and Pennsylvania.

HOUSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“

Epsilon

” or the “

Company

”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.





Full Year and Q4 2024 Highlights



:
















































































































































































































































































Epsilon - Full Year 2024 & Q4 2024




2024

2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

YoY%

QoQ%

NRI Production







Gas
MMcf
6,142
8,340
1,765
1,304

-26%

35


%

Oil
Mbbl
187
65
52
53

186


%

-3%

NGL
Mbbl
69
39
17
17

78


%

-2%

Total
Mmcfe
7,676
8,965
2,176
1,727

-14%

26


%









Revenues
$M






Gas

10,786
14,864
3,958
1,904

-27%

108


%

Oil

13,731
5,091
3,537
3,965

170


%

-11%

NGL

1,482
984
385
335

51


%

15


%

Midstream

1

5,524
9,791
1,060
1,084

-44%

-2%

Total

31,523
30,730
8,940
7,288

3


%

23


%









Realized Prices

2







Gas
$/Mcf
1.76
1.78
2.24
1.46

-1%

54


%

Oil
$/Bbl
73.61
77.96
68.38
74.27

-6%

-8%

NGL
$/Bbl
21.41
25.29
22.98
19.56

-15%

17


%









Adj. EBITDA
$M
17,578
18,828
5,335
3,744

-7%

43


%









Cash + STI

3
$M
6,990
32,649
6,990
8,775

-79%

-20%









Capex

4
$M
34,887
22,038
3,804
3,908

58


%

-3%










1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon


2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations


3) Includes restricted cash balance


4) Includes acquisitions




The Company returned $7.3 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2024.




  • $5.5 million through the quarterly dividends


  • $1.8 million through the repurchase of 373,700 shares at an average price of $4.88 per share



Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we expected, the challenging natural gas environment continued in 2024, Marcellus net wellhead prices were below $2 per Mcf for the year and a meaningful portion (est. 20-25%) of our production for the year was curtailed. This also impacted our midstream business and led to lower throughput volumes for the Auburn Gas Gathering System. We were fully aligned with the operator to hold these reserves back for a better pricing environment, and we are now seeing curtailed volumes, alongside delayed volumes from new wells, back online in the first quarter of 2025. These volumes started to ramp in the fourth quarter, but we are now producing 75% more natural gas in the Marcellus than our 2024 average net daily volumes, into a much improved gas price environment.



We continued to invest in our Texas assets during the year, where we now have 7 gross producing wells, all performing better than or as expected, and approximately 14,000 gross undeveloped acres holding up to 40 gross undeveloped 2-mile locations, in the heart of the ascendant Barnett play. We expect development activity to resume there in the second half of 2025. As mentioned last year, this project successfully diversified our commodity mix and provides optionality for multi-year capital allocation.



In the fourth quarter, we entered into a JV in Alberta with a reputable US sponsor-backed operator. This met our criteria of low entry cost, drill-bit focused, large inventory runway, capable operator and attractive well economics. We are excited about the opportunity as it covers over 30,000 gross acres where the well returns screen attractive on productivity, drilling and completion cost structure, and royalty regime. We have drilled and completed the first two wells and expect to discuss those initial results soon.



During the year we continued our track record of shareholder returns with the fixed quarterly dividend and opportunistic share repurchases.



With growing cash flows and over $50 million in available liquidity, the Company is in a strong position to continue to execute on drilling activity and opportunistic deal-making while still returning cash to shareholders.



We are setup for a strong year in 2025, and we expect material growth in production and cash flows.”





2024 Operations:




Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $34.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 58% increase year over year. Texas accounted for approximately 70% of the total, related to the acquisition of 3 gross (0.75 net) wells and 3,246 undeveloped acres in Q1 2024, and the development of 2 gross (0.5 net) wells in Q2 & Q3 2024. Pennsylvania accounted for 15% of the total, primarily related to the completion of 10 gross (0.8 net) wells during the year. The remainder was primarily related to the drilling of 4 gross (1.5 net) wells in Alberta.



The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 36.9 Bcf gross natural gas volumes during the year, or 101 MMcf/d.





Reserves:




The Company has received the year-end 2024 third party reserves report completed by the engineering firm DeGolyer & MacNaughton. The table below summarizes the report.


























Epsilon Net Year End Reserves





























12/31/2023

12/31/2024

YoY Change



Oil
NGL
Gas
Total

Oil
NGL
Gas
Total

Oil
NGL
Gas
Total
Total



Mbbl
Mbbl
MMcf
Mmcfe

Mbbl
Mbbl
MMcf
Mmcfe

Mbbl
Mbbl
MMcf
Mmcfe
%

Proved Developed

272

249

47,555

50,681


847

490

56,851

64,872


575

241

9,296

14,191

28
%

Proved Undeveloped

69

134

18,361

19,581


725

387

12,550

19,225


656

253

(5,811
)
(356
)
-2
%


Total Proved


341


383


65,916


70,262



1,572


877


69,401


84,097



1,231


494


3,485


13,835


20

%




























Total Probable

354

437

156,730

161,474


380

384

137,906

142,487


26

(53
)
(18,824
)
(18,987
)
-12
%




























Total Proved + Probable


695


820


222,646


231,736



1,952


1,261


207,307


226,584



1,257


441


(15,339

)

(5,152

)

-2

%




As shown in the table above, Company Proved reserves increased 20% year over year. Produced volumes accounted for an 11% decrease, offset by revisions to prior estimates (+14%) and acquisitions and development activity during the year (+16%). Company Probable reserves decreased 12% year over year.



The primary drivers for the positive revisions were (1) changes to the development plan in PA (as provided by the operator), moving Probable reserves to Proved, (2) Proved reserves acquisitions in Texas, and (3) development activity in Texas adding Proved undeveloped reserves.



The majority of the Company’s inventory in Texas is not included in the reserve report, due to no offset producing wells. The Company believes the unaccounted-for inventory is comparable to the existing wells in the project and expects to add meaningful reserves in Texas with incremental development.




Current Hedge Book:


















































































































































































































































Hedge Book












Trade Date

Product

Structure

Ref

Contract Start


Contract End


Price / Strike

Outstanding

Metric

01/14/2025
Crude Oil
Swap
NYMEX WTI CMA
04/01/2025

09/30/2025

$72.35

(14,900.00
)
BBL

01/07/2025
Crude Oil
Swap
NYMEX WTI CMA
04/01/2025

12/31/2025

$70.20

(24,600.00
)
BBL

12/30/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

$3.49

(214,000.00
)
MMBTU

12/30/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

-$0.94

(214,000.00
)
MMBTU

11/21/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

$3.23

(321,000.00
)
MMBTU

11/21/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

-$0.93

(321,000.00
)
MMBTU

11/20/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

$3.16

(214,000.00
)
MMBTU

11/20/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

-$0.89

(214,000.00
)
MMBTU

11/13/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

$3.08

(535,000.00
)
MMBTU

11/13/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

-$0.89

(535,000.00
)
MMBTU

10/07/2024
Crude Oil
Swap
NYMEX WTI CMA
04/01/2025

06/30/2025

$72.00

(7,500.00
)
BBL

10/02/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
NYMEX Henry Hub (LD)
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

$3.23

(535,000.00
)
MMBTU

10/02/2024
Natural Gas
Swap
Tenn Z4 300L Basis
04/01/2025

10/31/2025

-$1.04

(535,000.00
)
MMBTU

02/26/2024
Crude Oil
Swap
NYMEX WTI CMA
03/01/2025

03/01/2025

$74.34

(4,389.00
)
BBL





Earning’s Call:



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).



Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy 2024 Year End Earnings Conference Call.”



A webcast can be viewed at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lEJXH1I5

. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (

www.epsilonenergyltd.com

) following the call.





About Epsilon




Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.





Forward-Looking Statements




Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.





Contact Information:




281-670-0002



Jason Stabell


Chief Executive Officer



Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com



Andrew Williamson


Chief Financial Officer



Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


















































































































































































































































































































































































































EPSILON ENERGY LTD.




Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations





(All amounts stated in US$)











Year ended December 31,




2024


2023


Revenues from contracts with customers:






Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue

$
25,998,712


$
20,939,221

Gas gathering and compression revenue


5,524,063



9,790,531

Total revenue


31,522,775



30,729,752









Operating costs and expenses:






Lease operating expenses


7,264,824



6,405,281

Gathering system operating expenses


2,265,190



2,459,694

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion


10,185,119



7,685,084

Impairment expense


1,450,076






Loss on sale of oil and gas properties







1,449,871

General and administrative expenses:






Stock based compensation expense


1,244,416



1,018,262

Other general and administrative expenses


5,688,714



6,293,234

Total operating costs and expenses


28,098,339



25,311,426


Operating income


3,424,436



5,418,326









Other income (expense):






Interest income


493,277



1,673,241

Interest expense


(46,400
)


(80,379
)

(Loss) gain on derivative contracts


(391,147
)


3,130,055

Other income


76,727



4,357

Other income, net


132,457



4,727,274









Net income before income tax expense


3,556,893



10,145,600

Income tax expense


1,629,093



3,200,447


NET INCOME

$
1,927,800


$
6,945,153

Currency translation adjustments


262,588



(3,872
)

Unrealized (loss) gain on securities


(1,598
)


1,598


NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$
2,188,790


$
6,942,879









Net income per share, basic

$
0.09


$
0.31


Net income per share, diluted

$
0.09


$
0.31


Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic


21,930,277



22,496,772


Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted


21,930,277



22,511,647
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EPSILON ENERGY LTD.




Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets





(All amounts stated in US$)











December 31,


December 31,




2024


2023


ASSETS







Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$
6,519,793


$
13,403,628

Accounts receivable


5,843,722



6,015,448

Short term investments







18,775,106

Fair value of derivatives







1,219,025

Prepaid income taxes


975,963



952,301

Other current assets


792,041



763,288

Total current assets


14,131,519



41,128,796


Non-current assets







Property and equipment:






Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method






Proved properties


191,349,210



160,263,511

Unproved properties


28,364,186



25,504,873

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment


(122,751,395
)


(113,708,210
)

Total oil and gas properties, net


96,962,001



72,060,174

Gathering system


43,116,371



42,738,273

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment


(36,449,511
)


(35,539,996
)

Total gathering system, net


6,666,860



7,198,277

Land


637,764



637,764

Buildings and other property and equipment, net


259,335



291,807

Total property and equipment, net


104,525,960



80,188,022


Other assets:






Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term


344,589



441,987

Restricted cash


470,000



470,000

Prepaid drilling costs


982,717



1,813,808

Total non-current assets


106,323,266



82,913,817


Total assets

$
120,454,785


$
124,042,613









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities






Accounts payable trade

$
2,334,732


$
3,149,371

Gathering fees payable


997,016



1,136,237

Royalties payable


1,400,976



1,422,898

Accrued capital expenditures


572,079



696,761

Accrued compensation


695,018



636,295

Other accrued liabilities


371,503



649,037

Fair value of derivatives


487,548



118,770

Operating lease liabilities


121,135



86,473

Total current liabilities


6,980,007



7,895,842


Non-current liabilities






Asset retirement obligations


3,652,296



3,502,952

Deferred income taxes


12,738,577



11,553,943

Operating lease liabilities, long term


355,776



476,911

Total non-current liabilities


16,746,649



15,533,806


Total liabilities


23,726,656



23,429,648


Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)







Shareholders' equity






Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding










Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,008,766 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 22,222,722 issued and 22,151,848 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023


116,081,031



118,272,565

Treasury shares, at cost, 0 at December 31, 2024 and 70,874 at December 31, 2023







(360,326
)

Additional paid-in capital


12,118,907



10,874,491

Accumulated deficit


(41,505,076
)


(37,946,042
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


10,033,267



9,772,277

Total shareholders' equity


96,728,129



100,612,965


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
120,454,785


$
124,042,613































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EPSILON ENERGY LTD.




Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(All amounts stated in US$)











Year ended December 31,




2024


2023


Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$
1,927,800


$
6,945,153

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion


10,185,119



7,685,084

Impairment expense


1,450,076






Accretion of discount on available for sale securities


(297,637
)


(836,528
)

Loss on sale of oil and gas properties







1,449,871

Gain (loss) on derivative contracts


391,147



(3,130,055
)

Settlement received on derivative contracts


1,196,656



3,251,890

Settlement of asset retirement obligation


(88,992
)


(509,802
)

Stock-based compensation expense


1,244,416



1,018,262

Deferred income tax expense


1,184,634



936,549

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


171,726



1,185,938

Prepaid income taxes


(23,662
)


187,793

Other assets and liabilities


(17,828
)


126,347

Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities


(493,176
)


(122,203
)


Net cash provided by operating activities


16,830,279



18,188,299


Cash flows from investing activities:






Additions to unproved oil and gas properties


(4,507,280
)


(8,136,442
)

Additions to proved oil and gas properties


(31,695,651
)


(10,377,642
)

Additions to gathering system properties


(341,452
)


(82,302
)

Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment


(16,513
)


(49,689
)

Purchases of short term investments - held to maturity







(32,812,974
)

Purchases of short term investments - available for sale


(4,045,785
)


(11,988,982
)

Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity


6,743,178



26,864,976

Proceeds from short term investments - available for sale


16,373,752






Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties







12,498

Prepaid drilling costs


831,091



(1,813,808
)


Net cash used in investing activities


(16,658,660
)


(38,384,365
)


Cash flows from financing activities:






Buyback of common shares


(1,831,208
)


(6,055,601
)

Exercise of stock options







62,875

Dividends paid


(5,486,834
)


(5,600,655
)

Debt issuance costs







(140,000
)


Net cash used in financing activities


(7,318,042
)


(11,733,381
)

Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


262,588



(3,872
)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(6,883,835
)


(31,933,319
)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period


13,873,628



45,806,947


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$
6,989,793


$
13,873,628









Supplemental cash flow disclosures:






Income tax paid - federal

$
414,250


$
1,250,000

Income tax paid - state (PA)

$




$
182,000

Income tax (refund) paid - state (other)

$
(2,071
)

$
7,583

Interest paid

$
16,832


$
97,595









Non-cash investing activities:






Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$
(862,744
)

$
1,611,724

Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$
36,645


$
16,969

Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments

$
54,902


$
1,190,579













































































































































Year ended December 31,




2024


2023


Net income

$
1,927,800


$
6,945,153

Add Back:






Interest income, net


(446,877
)


(1,592,862
)

Income tax expense


1,629,093



3,200,447

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion


10,185,119



7,685,084

Impairment expense


1,450,076






Stock based compensation expense


1,244,416



1,018,262

Loss on sale of assets







1,449,871

Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement


1,587,803



121,835

Foreign currency translation loss


570



(278
)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

17,578,000



$

18,827,512




Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (8) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.



Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.






