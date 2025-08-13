Epsilon Energy Ltd. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.55 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $0.82 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.0% to $11.62 million from $7.31 million last year.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.55 Mln. vs. $0.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $11.62 Mln vs. $7.31 Mln last year.

