Epsilon Energy Ltd. Declares $0.0625 Dividend and Announces 2024 Year-End Earnings Release Date

Epsilon Energy Ltd. declared a $0.0625 dividend and announced its 2024 earnings release date and conference call.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per common share, amounting to an annualized total of $0.25 per share, payable to shareholders of record by March 13, 2025, with payment occurring on March 31, 2025. The company also announced it will release its 2024 year-end earnings on March 19, 2025, after market close, and will hold a conference call on March 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Interested participants can join the call using specific toll-free numbers or via a webcast, which will also be available for replay on the company's website. Epsilon Energy is engaged in the production and gathering of natural gas and oil across various regions in North America.

$EPSN Insider Trading Activity

$EPSN insiders have traded $EPSN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON STABELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 74,000 shares for an estimated $373,700

ANDREW WILLIAMSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $252,500

$EPSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $EPSN stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

