Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Q1 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Epsilon Energy Ltd. will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 14 and host a conference call on May 15.
Epsilon Energy Ltd. announced that it will release its earnings for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss the financial results will take place on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested participants can join the call via toll-free numbers in the U.S. and Canada or through an international line. A webcast will also be available for viewing, with a replay accessible on the company's website afterward. Epsilon Energy operates in the natural gas and oil production sector with assets in various U.S. states and Canada.
Potential Positives
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. demonstrates transparency and commitment to stakeholders by announcing the date for its first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call.
- The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership, which may strengthen investor relations.
- The release of earnings results and the details of a conference call indicate that Epsilon is actively communicating its financial performance, potentially fostering investor confidence.
Potential Negatives
- There is a lack of detailed operational or financial information in the press release, which may cause concern among investors seeking transparency regarding the company’s performance.
- The scheduled earnings release and conference call may imply that the company anticipates revealing potentially disappointing results, as companies often choose to delay communication in such circumstances.
FAQ
$EPSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $EPSN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE removed 55,000 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,550
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 40,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,697
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 38,500 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,085
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 35,220 shares (+83.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,716
- RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 21,371 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,879
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,200
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 18,358 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,003
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
HOUSTON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“
Epsilon
” or the “
Company
”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.”
A webcast can be viewed at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Ehro2Pgc
. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (
www.epsilonenergyltd.com
) following the call.
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.
Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com
Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com
