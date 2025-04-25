Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Q1 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Epsilon Energy Ltd. will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 14 and host a conference call on May 15.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. announced that it will release its earnings for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss the financial results will take place on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested participants can join the call via toll-free numbers in the U.S. and Canada or through an international line. A webcast will also be available for viewing, with a replay accessible on the company's website afterward. Epsilon Energy operates in the natural gas and oil production sector with assets in various U.S. states and Canada.

FAQ

When will Epsilon Energy announce its Q1 2025 earnings?

Epsilon Energy will announce its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 14, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Epsilon Energyearnings conference call

The conference call will be held on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I participate in theearnings conference call

U.S. and Canadian participants can call toll-free at (833) 816-1385, and international callers can dial (412) 317-0478.

Will there be a webcast available for theearnings call

Yes, a webcast can be viewed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Ehro2Pgc.

Where can I find theearnings callreplay?

A replay of theearnings callwill be available on Epsilon Energy's website following the live call.

$EPSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $EPSN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“



Epsilon



” or the “



Company



”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).





Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.”





A webcast can be viewed at:



https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Ehro2Pgc



. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (



www.epsilonenergyltd.com



) following the call.









About Epsilon









Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.









Contact Information:









281-670-0002





Jason Stabell





Chief Executive Officer







Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com







Andrew Williamson





Chief Financial Officer







Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com









