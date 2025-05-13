Is Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is one of 246 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPSN's full-year earnings has moved 29.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EPSN has returned 7.3% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 3.1%. This shows that Epsilon Energy Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Global Partners LP (GLP) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.2%.

Over the past three months, Global Partners LP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Epsilon Energy Ltd. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.7% so far this year, meaning that EPSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Global Partners LP, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #166. The industry has moved -2.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Global Partners LP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

