EPSILON ENERGY Earnings Results: $EPSN Reports Quarterly Earnings

EPSILON ENERGY ($EPSN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $8,940,000, missing estimates of $9,207,540 by $-267,540.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EPSN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EPSILON ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

EPSILON ENERGY insiders have traded $EPSN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON STABELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 74,000 shares for an estimated $373,700

ANDREW WILLIAMSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $252,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EPSILON ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of EPSILON ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.