EPSILON ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $EPSN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EPSILON ENERGY ($EPSN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $9,207,540 and earnings of $0.05 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EPSN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
EPSILON ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
EPSILON ENERGY insiders have traded $EPSN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON STABELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 74,000 shares for an estimated $373,700
- ANDREW WILLIAMSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $252,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
EPSILON ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of EPSILON ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALO DURO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,329,107 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,788,567
- PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE removed 55,000 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,550
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 40,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,697
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 38,500 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,085
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 35,220 shares (+83.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,716
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,200
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 18,358 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,003
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.