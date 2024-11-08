EPS Creative Health Technology Group Names New CEO

EPS Creative Health Technology Group Limited (HK:3860) has released an update.

EPS Creative Health Technology Group Limited has announced a significant leadership change as Mr. Shimada resigns from his roles as Executive Director, Chairman, and CEO to pursue other business interests. The company has appointed Mr. Washikita Kenichiro, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the medical and healthcare sectors, as the new Executive Director, Chairman, and CEO effective November 8, 2024. This leadership transition is expected to bring new strategic insights and direction to the company.

For further insights into HK:3860 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.