News & Insights

Stocks

EPS Creative Health Reveals Board and Committee Roles

November 08, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EPS Creative Health Technology Group Limited (HK:3860) has released an update.

EPS Creative Health Technology Group Limited has announced their board of directors, highlighting key roles such as Chairman and CEO, Washikita Kenichiro, and Managing Director and COO, Miyano Tsumoru. The company has established three committees, including Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, to enhance governance and strategic oversight. This structure aims to strengthen the company’s leadership and operational effectiveness.

For further insights into HK:3860 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.