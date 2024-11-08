EPS Creative Health Reveals Board and Committee Roles

EPS Creative Health Technology Group Limited (HK:3860) has released an update.

EPS Creative Health Technology Group Limited has announced their board of directors, highlighting key roles such as Chairman and CEO, Washikita Kenichiro, and Managing Director and COO, Miyano Tsumoru. The company has established three committees, including Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, to enhance governance and strategic oversight. This structure aims to strengthen the company’s leadership and operational effectiveness.

