EPRT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.80, changing hands as low as $17.67 per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPRT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.08 per share, with $29.343 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.97.

