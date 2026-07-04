EPR's CFO Sold Shares at a Premium — Here's the Bet Behind the Stock

Key Points

Peterson disposed of 8,334 shares indirectly.

This trade represented 3.86% of Peterson’s total reported holdings.

All shares sold were held indirectly.

Peterson retains 207,750 shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (indirect) after the transaction.

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Mark Alan Peterson, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, reported an open-market sale of 8,334 shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for a total consideration of ~$500,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 8,334 Transaction value $500,040 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 207,750 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($60.00). EPR closed at $58.85 on the transaction date, June 10th 2026.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Peterson’s historical sale sizes?

This 8,334 share sale is at the lower end of Peterson’s historical sell-only transactions, which have ranged from 8,334 to 13,700 shares, reflecting a declining trend as available share capacity has diminished over time.

This 8,334 share sale is at the lower end of Peterson’s historical sell-only transactions, which have ranged from 8,334 to 13,700 shares, reflecting a declining trend as available share capacity has diminished over time. Does the transaction affect Peterson’s overall economic exposure to EPR Properties?

Despite the sale, Peterson continues to hold 207,750 shares indirectly through the Jill J. Peterson Rev. Trust, maintaining substantial economic exposure to the company through convertible Common Shares of Beneficial Interest.

Despite the sale, Peterson continues to hold 207,750 shares indirectly through the Jill J. Peterson Rev. Trust, maintaining substantial economic exposure to the company through convertible Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. What is the significance of the 10b5-1 trading plan in this context?

This sale was effected under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Dec. 23, 2025, indicating the disposition was pre-scheduled and consistent with routine liquidity management rather than market timing.

This sale was effected under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Dec. 23, 2025, indicating the disposition was pre-scheduled and consistent with routine liquidity management rather than market timing. How does the transaction value relate to recent market pricing?

The $60.00 per share sale price was slightly above the June 10, 2026 closing price of $59.36, representing a ~1.1% premium to the closing level on the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $718 million Net income (TTM) $275 million Dividend yield 5.39% 1-year price change 8.3%

Note: 1-year price change calculated as of July 1, 2026.

Company snapshot

EPR owns and leases a portfolio of experiential real estate assets, including entertainment, recreation, and education properties across 44 U.S. states.

It operates as a specialty REIT utilizing a net lease model, generating revenue primarily through long-term rental agreements with tenants in leisure and recreational sectors.

The company serves operators of out-of-home entertainment venues, recreational facilities, and specialty education centers seeking stable, high-quality real estate solutions.

EPR Properties manages a diversified portfolio valued at approximately $6.7 billion, focusing on properties that facilitate unique consumer experiences. The company’s disciplined underwriting and investment approach targets assets with resilient cash flows and long-term growth potential. This specialization in experiential real estate provides EPR Properties with a distinct competitive advantage in the specialty REIT sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Peterson's sale was pre-scheduled back in December, and it priced slightly above where EPR shares were trading that day, so there's little to read into the timing itself. The more useful question for investors is what has to keep going right for EPR's growth story to hold up. The company just raised its 2026 earnings guidance and expanded its investment spending target to as much as $600 million, largely to fund a $315 million push into attraction properties including a portfolio acquired from Six Flags. That's a bet that regional parks and similar destinations keep pulling in reliable foot traffic even as EPR leans away from its old core of movie theaters. The company's occupancy across its experiential portfolio sat at 99% last quarter, which suggests tenants are performing well enough to support the expansion. The risk is concentration: a handful of tenants still make up a large share of EPR's rental income, so any stumble from a major operator would matter more here than at a more diversified REIT. I like this company for the long haul, and at current levels I think it's worth starting a position or adding a little if you already own it. One thing worth considering: REIT dividends are typically taxed as ordinary income, so where you hold this stock matters. If you're building a position, a Roth IRA can be a smart home for it, since it lets those dividends and any future gains grow and come out tax-free.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.