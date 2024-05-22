eprint Group Unveils AI Design Platform

eprint Group Ltd. (HK:1884) has released an update.

eprint Group Ltd, a company specializing in printing and online design services, has announced the launch of an AI-powered online design platform by its subsidiary Design Easy Limited. The new platform aims to enhance customer convenience and satisfaction through advanced AI technology and innovative tools. The company is also focusing on continual improvements in printing technology and equipment to adapt to market changes and maintain product and service quality.

