eprint Group Ltd. Sees Stable Profits Amid Revenue Dip

eprint Group Ltd. (HK:1884) has released an update.
eprint Group Ltd. reported stable gross profits for the first half of 2024, with a slight increase in gross profit margin due to advancements in digital printing and new yacht financing ventures. Despite a decrease in revenue to HK$150.4 million and a HK$6.9 million loss, the company managed to improve its financial position by reducing losses from asset disposals and impairments. However, the company’s cash reserves decreased, and no interim dividends were declared.
