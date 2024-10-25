News & Insights

Eprcomunicazione’s Justbit Wins Major Social Media Contract

October 25, 2024 — 12:53 pm EDT

Eprcomunicazione S.P.A. Societa’ Benefit (IT:EPRB) has released an update.

Eprcomunicazione S.p.A.’s digital factory, Justbit srl, has successfully secured a significant contract valued at over €1.1 million to manage the social media strategy of a major multi-utility. This achievement highlights the company’s growing influence in the digital communication space and underscores its commitment to innovative solutions for digital transformation.

