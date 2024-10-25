Eprcomunicazione’s Justbit Wins Major Social Media Contract

Eprcomunicazione S.P.A. Societa’ Benefit (IT:EPRB) has released an update.

Eprcomunicazione S.p.A.’s digital factory, Justbit srl, has successfully secured a significant contract valued at over €1.1 million to manage the social media strategy of a major multi-utility. This achievement highlights the company’s growing influence in the digital communication space and underscores its commitment to innovative solutions for digital transformation.

For further insights into IT:EPRB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.