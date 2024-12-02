News & Insights

Eprcomunicazione’s Justbit Secures Major Digital Contract

December 02, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eprcomunicazione S.P.A. Societa’ Benefit (IT:EPRB) has released an update.

Eprcomunicazione’s subsidiary, Justbit, has secured a significant contract to provide digital consulting and web services to a multinational group, valued at 1.2 million euros annually. This contract will initially run for two years starting January 2025, with an automatic renewal option for an additional year. This strategic partnership highlights Eprcomunicazione’s continued expansion in the digital realm.

