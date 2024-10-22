Eprcomunicazione Group Wins Pescara Digital Contract

Eprcomunicazione S.P.A. Societa’ Benefit (IT:EPRB) has released an update.

Eprcomunicazione’s digital arm, Justbit, has secured a contract with the Municipality of Pescara to revamp their institutional website and enhance digital services, valued at €244,400 for the first year with an option for a second year. This win highlights Eprcomunicazione’s expertise in digital communication and their strategic capability to meet public administration needs.

For further insights into IT:EPRB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.