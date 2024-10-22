News & Insights

Eprcomunicazione Group Wins Pescara Digital Contract

Eprcomunicazione S.P.A. Societa’ Benefit (IT:EPRB) has released an update.

Eprcomunicazione’s digital arm, Justbit, has secured a contract with the Municipality of Pescara to revamp their institutional website and enhance digital services, valued at €244,400 for the first year with an option for a second year. This win highlights Eprcomunicazione’s expertise in digital communication and their strategic capability to meet public administration needs.

