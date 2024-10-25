Eprcomunicazione Embraces New Leadership and Innovation

Eprcomunicazione S.P.A. Societa’ Benefit (IT:EPRB) has released an update.

Eprcomunicazione S.P.A. has announced a major leadership overhaul, appointing Paola Garifi as President and Daniele Albanese as CEO, signaling a shift towards innovation and gender equality. The restructuring aims to enhance digital market engagement by leveraging younger talent and experienced partners. Additionally, Simone Notargiacomo takes over as CEO of the subsidiary Justbit, as part of a broader strategy to adapt to evolving market demands.

