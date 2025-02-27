EPR Properties's Series G Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are up about 2.3%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Funds Holding EDGI
IIIV shares outstanding history
MPB Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.