EPR Properties's Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 4.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $31.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.57% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EPR.PRC was trading at a 29.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 40.47% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.3504.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRC shares, versus EPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are up about 0.2%.

