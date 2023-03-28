EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/30/23, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 4/17/23. As a percentage of EPR.PRE's recent share price of $26.29, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of EPR.PRE to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when EPR.PRE shares open for trading on 3/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.65%, which compares to an average yield of 8.15% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRE shares, versus EPR:
Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are up about 0.3%.
