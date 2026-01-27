EPR Properties' Series G Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.53 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EPR.PRG was trading at a 15.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.34% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Tuesday trading, EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) is currently down about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are down about 1.4%.

