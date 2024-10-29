News & Insights

Markets
EPR.PRG

EPR Properties' Series G Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

October 29, 2024 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EPR.PRG was trading at a 9.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.88% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRG shares, versus EPR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

EPR.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are down about 0.3%.

Also see:
 DexCom shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KNGS
 JHG Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPR.PRG
EPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.