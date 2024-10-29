EPR Properties' Series G Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EPR.PRG was trading at a 9.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.88% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRG shares, versus EPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Tuesday trading, EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are down about 0.3%.

