EPR Properties' Series G Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.94% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EPR.PRG was trading at a 16.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.03% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :
In Wednesday trading, EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) is currently down about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are down about 2%.
