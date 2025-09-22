EPR Properties' Series G Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.68% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EPR.PRG was trading at a 9.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.48% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRG shares, versus EPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Monday trading, EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are off about 0.3%.

