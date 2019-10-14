Markets
EPR Properties' Series G Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $26.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EPR.PRG was trading at a 4.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 40.63% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRG shares, versus EPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Monday trading, EPR Properties's 5.750% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRG) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are down about 0.2%.

