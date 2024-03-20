EPR Properties' Series E Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $28.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.71% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EPR.PRE was trading at a 13.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.67% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 0.4512.

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are down about 1.1%.

