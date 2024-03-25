EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/27/24, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of EPR.PRE's recent share price of $28.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.99%, so look for shares of EPR.PRE to trade 1.99% lower — all else being equal — when EPR.PRE shares open for trading on 3/27/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.97%, which compares to an average yield of 7.67% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRE shares, versus EPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are up about 0.5%.

