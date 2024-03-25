EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are up about 0.5%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: The DividendRank Top 25
NUAN Historical Stock Prices
FXCO market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.