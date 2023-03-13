Markets
EPR.PRC

EPR Properties' Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

March 13, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.85% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EPR.PRC was trading at a 28.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.79% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.3504.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

EPR.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are up about 0.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Shipping Dividend Stocks
 FMX Historical Stock Prices
 SSS Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPR.PRC
EPR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.