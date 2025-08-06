EPR Properties' Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are off about 2.1%.
