EPR Properties' Series C Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.98% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EPR.PRC was trading at a 3.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.04% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.3504.

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRC) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are down about 2.8%.

