EPR Properties Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) reported that its fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders decreased to $30.26 million or $0.39 per share from $48.00 million or $0.65 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue for the quarter was $170.35 million up from $150.92 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share and revenues of $157.8 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, the company expects adjusted funds from operations to be in the range of $5.19 to $5.39, and FFO per share of $5.17 to $5.37. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.07 per share.

The company's guidance for 2020 includes an anticipated investment of about $1.0 billion in a gaming venue.

