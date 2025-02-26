EPR Properties Q4 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss available to common shareholders of $14.4 million or $0.19 per share, compare to net income available to common shareholders of $39.5 million or $0.52 per share last year.

Funds From Operations as adjusted were $94.3 million or $1.23 per share, compared to $90.2 million or $1.18 per share last year.

Adjusted Funds From Operations for the quarter were $94.1 million or $1.22 per share, compared to $88.5 million or $1.16 per share.

Revenues for the quarter were $177.2 million, compared to $172.0 million last year.

