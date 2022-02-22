EPR Properties Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EPR Properties (EPR):

Earnings: $38.5 million in Q4 vs. -$26.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.51 in Q4 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EPR Properties reported adjusted earnings of $80.9 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.33 per share Revenue: $154.9 million in Q4 vs. $93.4 million in the same period last year.

