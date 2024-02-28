EPR Properties Q4 Adj. FFO Narrows

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR), Wednesday announced its fourth-quarter earnings, which revealed a decrease in its adjusted funds from operations to $88.4 million or $1.16 a share from $96.7 million or $1.27 a share in previous year.

FFO totaled $88.6 million or $1.16 a share versus $99.9 million or $1.31 a share last year.

Earnings increased to $39.4 million or $0.52 per share from last year's $36.2 million or $0.48 per share.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Revenue stood at $171.9 million versus $178.7 million last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects earnings per share of $2.74 to $2.94 for the fiscal year 2024.

