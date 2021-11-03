EPR Properties Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EPR Properties (EPR):

-Earnings: $26.1 million in Q3 vs. -$91.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.35 in Q3 vs. -$1.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EPR Properties reported adjusted earnings of $68.7 million or $0.92 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $139.6 million in Q3 vs. $63.9 million in the same period last year.

