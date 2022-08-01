EPR Properties Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $34.9 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $12.5 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, EPR Properties reported adjusted earnings of $88.7 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.9% to $160.4 million from $125.4 million last year.

EPR Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $34.9 Mln. vs. $12.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $160.4 Mln vs. $125.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50-$4.60

