EPR Properties Q2 AFFO Declines

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR), Wednesday reported second-quarter adjusted funds from operations of $92.3 million or $1.20 per share compared to last year's $100.1 million or $1.31 per share.

FFO stood at $93.2 million or $1.21 per share compared to $97.6 million or $1.27 per share in prior year.

Earnings increased to $39.06 million or $0.51 a share from $7.56 million or $0.10 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.65 a share.

Revenue increased to $173.1 million from $172.9 million in previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.