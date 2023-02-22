EPR Properties Profit Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - EPR Properties (EPR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $36.3 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $38.5 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $178.7 million from $154.9 million last year.

EPR Properties earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $36.3 Mln. vs. $38.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $178.7 Mln vs. $154.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.