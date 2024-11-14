News & Insights

EPR Properties initiated with a Neutral at UBS

November 14, 2024 — 05:21 am EST

UBS initiated coverage of EPR Properties (EPR) with a Neutral rating and $48 price target The firm sees the company’s earnings growth algorithm as appropriately priced in by the market. It is waiting for evidence theater industry revenue will return to growth following COVID and the recent writers’ strike. EPR’s growth prospects and limitations to internal growth are already priced into the shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

