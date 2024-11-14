EPR Properties initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of EPR Properties (EPR) with a Neutral rating and $48 price target The firm sees the company’s earnings growth algorithm as appropriately priced in by the market. It is waiting for evidence theater industry revenue will return to growth following COVID and the recent writers’ strike. EPR’s growth prospects and limitations to internal growth are already priced into the shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.