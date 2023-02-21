EPR Properties (EPR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

EPR Properties EPR is expected to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 22 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.



In the last reported quarter, this diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry, delivered a surprise of 0.83% in terms of adjusted FFO per share.



EPR Properties has a decent surprise history. Over the last four quarters, EPR’s adjusted FFO per share surpassed the consensus mark on each occasion, with the average beat being 6.40%. The graph below depicts the surprise history of the company:

EPR Properties Price and EPS Surprise

EPR Properties price-eps-surprise | EPR Properties Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the earnings release.

Factors at Play

EPR Properties is poised to benefit from the high demand for its diverse portfolio of experiential properties. Drive-to locations have attracted attention with the waning of pandemic fears.



There has been solid pent-up demand for out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences. Also, consumers are supported by higher net worth, built-up savings and strong employment markets. These are likely to have fueled the demand for the recovery of the experiential properties of EPR.



Moreover, EPR Properties is expected to have witnessed steady deferral collections in the quarter. The company is likely to have seen a strong balance sheet position and ample liquidity.



Further, investments in the Education segment are likely to have boosted its performance. EPR Properties’ portfolio of private schools and early childhood education centers offers additional geographic and operator diversity. The company is expected to benefit from the growing enrollment as there is healthy demand for quality education and associated facilities amid modest supply.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter rental revenues is pegged at $148.02 million, up from $140.47 million in the prior quarter and $137.35 million in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for total fourth-quarter revenues of $148.02 million suggests a 7.77% increase year over year.



EPR Properties’ activities during the December-end quarter were adequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly FFO per share has been revised a cent upward to $1.25 per share over the past two months. The figure also suggests a 12.61% increase year over year.



For the full-year 2022, EPR Properties expected FFO as adjusted per share in the range of $4.50-$4.68 and investment spending in the $375.0-$425.0 million band.



For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the FFO per share is pegged at $4.86. The figure indicates a 49.1% increase year over year on 19.2% year-over-year growth in revenues to $570.98 million.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for EPR Properties this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an FFO beat. However, that’s not the case here.



EPR Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks from the broader REIT sector — Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK — that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.



Extra Space Storage, slated to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 22, currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.01% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Park Hotels & Resorts, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Feb 22, currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.66% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EPR Properties (EPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.