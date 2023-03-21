EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $36.76, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 13.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 10.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 4.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $143.85 million, up 3.04% from the year-ago period.

EPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $577.96 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +0.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. EPR Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, EPR Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.73, so we one might conclude that EPR Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EPR Properties (EPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.