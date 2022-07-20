EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $52.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 14.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $140.13 million, up 20.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $567.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +46.32% and +18.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. EPR Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, EPR Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.45, so we one might conclude that EPR Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

