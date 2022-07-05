EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $47.30, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.3% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 59.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.82 million, up 19.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $562.27 million, which would represent changes of +40.8% and +17.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EPR Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EPR Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.08.

Also, we should mention that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.