EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $51.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $134.16 million, up 30.75% from the year-ago period.

EPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $547.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.74% and +14.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.76% higher. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.45, so we one might conclude that EPR Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EPR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

