EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $44.48, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 330.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.43 million, up 58.83% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EPR Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, EPR Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35.

Also, we should mention that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

