EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $44.12, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.8% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPR Properties as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, EPR Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 330.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $133.43 million, up 58.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EPR Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPR Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.54, so we one might conclude that EPR Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

