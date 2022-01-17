EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $47.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 330.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $133.43 million, up 58.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EPR Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note EPR Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.67.

Meanwhile, EPR's PEG ratio is currently 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

