Is EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. EPR Properties (EPR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EPR Properties is one of 857 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EPR Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPR's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EPR has gained about 27.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 4.4%. This means that EPR Properties is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aviva (AVVIY). The stock is up 40.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Aviva's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, EPR Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so EPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aviva falls under the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #71. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.3%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track EPR Properties and Aviva. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EPR Properties (EPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aviva PLC (AVVIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (ALFVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.