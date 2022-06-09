EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $49.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.62% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

EPR Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 56.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.82 million, up 19.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.53 per share and revenue of $562.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.96% and +17.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPR Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EPR Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPR Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.48.

Investors should also note that EPR has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.